WATCH: Tucker Carlson Announces ‘Tucker Carlson Network’ on ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’

A huge announcement coming from quite possibly the best interviewer in the world, and certainly the biggest name in conservative politics outside of President Donald J. Trump.

Tucker Carlson has a major announcement.

That’s right, everyone’s favorite interviewer and reporter Tucker Carlson went on ‘The Megyn Kelly’ show to announce he’s launching his own network. That’s right, the ‘Tucker Carlson Network’ is officially a go.

Check out the full interview below with Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson.

WATCH:

🚨 @TuckerCarlson announces TCN on @MegynKellyShow:



"I'm going to tell the unadorned truth … until the day I die." pic.twitter.com/NR0j43mqUD — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) December 12, 2023

