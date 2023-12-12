Branson, Missouri Schools Announce Student Arrested Who Brought Loaded Gun to School

Spread the love

A scary email for parents and students to receive on their Monday as a student brought a loaded gun to school, and was arrested.

The Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brad Swofford said students alerted school administrators of the student, and all was thwarted as the school went on lockdown, and parents, others were notified.

School police arrested the student in question, and the gun was located in the students locker. It was immediately confiscated.

Read the full press release below:

Branson Families,

Today, Branson Junior High School administrators received a tip that a student was in possession of a weapon at school. Safety protocols were immediately activated, as school police and administrators responded to the tip, removed the student in question from the classroom, and located a firearm in the student’s locker. The weapon was loaded and was immediately confiscated.

No students or staff were harmed, and the student was placed in police custody.

Please be assured that we are taking the appropriate measures to address the disciplinary consequences of the situation in accordance with school policy.

We would like to thank the students who reported this possible threat, allowing our administration to intervene quickly. Branson Public Schools is a weapons-free district and we have zero tolerance for the possession of any weapon on campus.

We encourage you to talk with your student about school safety and the importance of reporting any suspicious or potentially threatening activity to an adult as soon as possible. Anyone can report school violence by calling Missouri’s Courage2Report hotline at (866) 748-7047. Branson Public Schools takes all threats seriously as student and staff safety is our top priority.

Sincerely,

Dr. Brad Swofford

Superintendent of Schools

