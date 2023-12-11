This Major Democrat City is Allowing Illegal Immigrants to do What?

Spread the love

Boston, a city that has proudly declared itself a sanctuary, is contemplating a resolution that could grant voting rights in local elections to immigrants with “legal status.” This contentious proposal came under scrutiny during a recent council meeting, where it received considerable support from Boston city councilors.

Councilor Kendra Lara spearheaded this home rule petition, which underwent rigorous examination during the hearing, featuring the participation of city election officials, immigration advocates, and councilors. According to the Boston Herald, Lara asserted that there were individuals who, despite working and contributing to their local communities, had been denied the opportunity to have their voices heard in local government. She passionately argued that everyone should possess the fundamental right to weigh in on decisions that directly impact their daily lives.

Notably, City Clerk Jessie Carpenter from Takoma Park, Maryland, had previously presented a similar policy to Boston’s councilors. This policy had already been implemented successfully in her jurisdiction.

In a press release from October, it was revealed that Takoma Park had initially introduced the groundbreaking measure allowing non-U.S. residents to vote three decades ago. Subsequently, a 1992 initiative in Maryland City granted migrants the right to participate in municipal elections, irrespective of their legal status. The press release highlighted that approximately one-third of Tacoma Park’s residents were foreign-born.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Carpenter enlightened the Boston City Council about the practical implementation in Takoma Park, where immigrants were not required to disclose their legal status to cast their votes. Instead, they only needed to furnish evidence of their city residency and identity.

