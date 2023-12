Spread the love

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed cartoonist A F Branco over at Creators.com and comicallyincorrect.com

In the cartoon of the day below, you can see President Trump sitting at his desk, and behind him on the wall a bunch of RINO (Republican in Name Only) heads.

The hilarious part is the one with the blonde hair, and obvious reference to RINO and ousted former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Check it out below:

New 1776 Original 13 Stars Hoodie Available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related