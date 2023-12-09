Spread the love

Taylor Swift is Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2023. Good for her. Why is this such a big deal to conservatives? Are they simply ‘big mad’ that she’s not one of theirs? Or maybe they’re still buying into the theory that Taylor Swift is part of George Soros’ vast conspiracy to steer the youth of America towards socialism. It’s possible some simply don’t like her politics.

Yeah, she doesn’t like Trump, so what? She’s not a political candidate or involved in government in any way. She’s not even a political figure. She’s just an entertainer—an entertainer who has sold over 200 million records globally and is the first artist to become a billionaire with music as the main source of income. This past year alone, her tour brought in over a billion dollars. She’s earned 12 Grammy Awards, an Emmy, and dozens of other awards and accolades. But still, she is an entertainer; her politics shouldn’t matter to the conservative movement at all.

But like cats to a laser pointer, conservatives are once again chasing a distraction, focusing on an issue that does nothing to advance the America First agenda or attract youth towards the grand ‘Ole’ Republican Party. Sure, she has a certain level of influence and success, but what sense does it make for a party struggling to attract youth to accuse Taylor Swift of being a Soros-funded shill and then attack her and her music?

Breaking news—Taylor Swift is not destroying America. Corrupt, do-nothing, uniparty politicians are.

Conservative anger and energy would be much better focused on replacing the useless, dangerous, and destructive elected officials who make nothing but bad laws and bad policy. At least Taylor makes good music.

Die Hard is a Christmas Movie! Get the NEW ‘Now I Have A Machine Gun Ho-Ho-Ho’ Sweatshirt at FaithNFreedoms.com today!

There’s a major election coming up in 2024. Many believe the future of the country is at stake. Now is not the time for conservatives to get hysterical about a flirtatious thirty-something on the cover of a dying magazine. It’s time to ‘Shake off’ the Taylor Swift distraction and focus instead on saving America.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related