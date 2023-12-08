BREAKING: Federal Prosecutors File New Charges Against Hunter Biden

Spread the love

Federal prosecutors have filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden multiple sources and those briefed on the matter have confirmed to The DC Patriot.

The exact nature of the charges could not immediately be revealed because court documents have not been made public or unsealed.

Special Counsel David Weiss, in recent weeks, has been using a federal grand jury in Los Angeles to gather testimony and evidence on possible criminal tax charges against President Joe Biden’s son.

Hunter Biden is already facing criminal charges in Delaware related to a gun purchase.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.

