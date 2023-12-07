Matt Couch Joins Red Pill 78’s Zak Paine Discussing HIs Miraculous Recovery, Thanks God and Amazing Doctors

Spread the love

Our own Matt Couch joined Red Pill 78’s Zak Paine this past Saturday night to discuss his miraculous recovery from death to healthy, and it’s a miracle to say the least.

Matt as some of you may know, literally was on his death bed. Blood clots in his heart, kidneys, and leg, heart in Afib, and Pneumonia raging.

Matt this past week got a clean bill of health from his cardiologist, his heart’s ejection fraction is at 55% that of a well conditioned athlete. He’s lost over 100 pounds, and his newly amputated right leg is healed.

He even started physical therapy to learn to walk again on his new prosthetic leg. If you’d like to support Matt’s journey as he has hundreds of thousands in medical bills, and two daughters to take care of, you can do so at GiveSendGo.com/SupportMattCouch

Check out Matt’s story below on Red Pill 78!

WATCH:

