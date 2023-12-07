THE DC PATRIOT

IRS Issues Warnings to Americans About Emerging Scams as Tax Season Nears

ByJulio Cahn

Dec 7, 2023
The IRS has issued a new warning, building upon their previous advisory in November, this time cautioning the public about the rise of “emerging scams designed to obtain individuals’ sensitive information.”

In their latest announcement, the IRS emphasized the need for vigilance, highlighting that unexpected communications or phone calls purportedly from the IRS could be part of malicious schemes. Citizens are strongly urged to exercise caution.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel conveyed a clear message:

“Identity thieves are unrelenting and employ a variety of tactics… We strongly advise individuals to exercise caution when it comes to safeguarding their personal information and to remain cautious about unsolicited emails and text messages.”

Werfel went on to stress the vulnerability of individuals during tax season, a period when people are eager for updates on refunds and other tax-related matters. Scammers often exploit this eagerness by impersonating the IRS, state tax agencies, or other entities within the tax industry. Werfel warned against unsuspecting individuals falling prey to elaborate traps set by these fraudsters, especially in the midst of the filing season.

The IRS also alerted the public to the prevalence of “phishing” email scams, wherein fraudulent agents pose as IRS or State Tax Collection representatives, aiming to illicitly gather personal information for identity theft purposes. Additionally, the report indicated a growing number of attempts to obtain personal information through text messages, referred to as “smishing.”

Werfel elaborated on these tactics, stating, “These scams lure victims through a variety of deceptive tactics, such as promising a fake tax refund or instilling fear by falsely claiming legal or criminal repercussions for alleged tax fraud.”

In a time when personal information is more valuable than ever, the IRS’s warning serves as a critical reminder to remain vigilant and cautious in the face of these emerging threats.

By Julio Cahn

