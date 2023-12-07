Insane Rampage Leaves 4 Dead and 2 Officers Wounded in New York

Spread the love

In a tragic and horrifying incident that unfolded in New York City, a deeply disturbing series of events took place within a family. Early one Sunday morning, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) swiftly responded to an urgent call from a residence in Far Rockaway, Queens. The distressing call came from a young girl who had witnessed her cousin engaging in a violent rampage within their home.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered a 61-year-old woman in critical condition, immediately transporting her to the hospital in a desperate bid to save her life. Tragically, within the confines of that household, three individuals were found dead: Rojaun Davis (12), Suzette Taylor-Davis (44), and Rickmon Davis (34). Mikayla James (11), who had been gravely injured, eventually succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical treatment.

The alleged perpetrator of these brutal stabbings was identified as 38-year-old Courtney Gordon. After committing these heinous acts, Gordon set the family’s furniture on fire and fled the scene. NYPD officers subsequently encountered Gordon in the vicinity. Upon approaching him, he reacted violently and attacked two officers with a kitchen knife. Both officers sustained injuries but are currently in stable condition. In response to the threat, one of the officers was forced to use lethal force, resulting in Gordon’s tragic demise after being transported to the hospital.

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey commended the officers for their courageous and swift response, emphasizing that their decisive action likely prevented further harm from unfolding.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) arrived promptly to extinguish the fire ignited by Gordon. As investigations into this heartbreaking incident continue, many questions remain unanswered, including whether the initial 911 caller was among the victims. The entire community and city are grappling with the profound shock and sorrow inflicted by this inexplicable tragedy as authorities diligently work to piece together the sequence of events in this ordinarily tranquil Queens neighborhood.

