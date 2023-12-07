Federal Judge Gives Trump Major Victory in Dems Bid to Remove Him from Arizona Ballot in 2024 Presidential Elections

Spread the love

Arizona has joined a growing list of states, including Colorado, Delaware, Michigan, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York, and others, where efforts to prevent Donald Trump’s name from appearing on the 2024 ballot have been unsuccessful.

The legal challenge aimed at blocking Trump’s candidacy was initiated by John Castro, a relatively lesser-known GOP presidential candidate. His petition received backing from progressive attorneys general in multiple states.

U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes, appointed during the Obama administration, delivered a sharp rebuke to Castro’s suit, which is one of 27 similar suits he has filed. Judge Rayes found no merit in Castro’s claims and accused him of pursuing litigation solely to eliminate a political rival.

In his ruling, Judge Rayes made it clear that there was “no evidence” to support the charges against Trump and accused Castro of attempting to manufacture a competitive injury for the sole purpose of litigation.

NEW: federal district court dismisses lawsuit seeking to bar Donald Trump from appearing on Arizona's presidential ballot. pic.twitter.com/UNnaaEjhZF — Arizona Election Law (@azelectionlaw) December 5, 2023

The suit had alleged that Trump was ineligible to run for high office due to a clause in the 14th Amendment that disqualifies individuals who engage in sedition or insurrection from seeking office.

Trump’s legal team successfully argued that in the days leading up to the notorious events of January 6, 2021, when the Capitol was breached, Trump had expressed concerns about the integrity of the election – a right protected by the First Amendment.

NEW ‘Make Speech Free Again’ Hoodie available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Arizona Federal Court Dismisses 14th Amendment Ballot Challenge In Total Victory For President Trump



“Every one of these ‘Castro Cases’ are not only a feeble attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, but they are a huge waste of time for our nation’s judiciary.” pic.twitter.com/P2TcVA128t — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 5, 2023

Furthermore, Trump’s attorneys contended that actions taken by prominent Democrats, including then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), had incited unlawful behavior. They argued that the Jan. 6 Select Committee investigating the incident had suppressed information that supported this claim.

Ultimately, Trump’s legal defense emphasized that the 14th Amendment clause pertains to 19th-century Civil War-era activities and does not apply to statements or actions made by Donald Trump before, during, or after his presidency.

Donald Trump has garnered significant public sympathy and support, with many perceiving the onslaught of politically motivated lawsuits against him. He remains the leading candidate in the GOP’s race for the 2024 presidential election.

Philippians 4:13 Cross Necklace Available in Surgical Stainless Steel Liquid Glass Shatterproof Coating or 18K Gold Finish Options at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related