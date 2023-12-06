YIKES: Electric Company Warns Customers of New Door to Door SCAM (VIDEO INSIDE)

Spread the love

A large electric power company is warning its residents of a scam that should scare the hell out of you. A group of individuals is going around pretending to work for the power company and doing door to door solar panel sales, which if they’re willing to lie about this, what else are they willing to lie about, or perhaps harm your families?

Carroll Electric has received several reports from members who have been approached by scammers claiming to be Carroll Electric employees or someone who is partnering with the Cooperative.

Carroll Electric wants you to know that we DO NOT engage in door-to-door or telephone sales, nor do we partner with any other person or entity in those types of activities.

Unlike the scammers who threaten to disconnect electricity for unpaid bills, these scammers claim they are selling their product as an employee or partner of Carroll Electric. In both cases, however, scammers are trying to capitalize on the existing relationship members have with Carroll Electric.

One such interaction was caught on a Carroll Electric member’s security camera. You may click the thumbnail below to view the video.

Please feel free to reach out to us at 800-432-9720 or carrollecc.com/contact if you encounter someone claiming to be a Carroll Electric employee who does not provide you with satisfactory identification or substantiation of employment with Carroll Electric, or as always, you may contact us with any other questions or concerns.

