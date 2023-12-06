Revival on the Horizon: Toys ‘R’ Us Set to Make a Big Comeback

Spread the love

Once upon a time, Toys “R” Us was a magical wonderland for kids, reigning supreme from the 1980s to the early 2000s. It was the go-to destination where every conceivable toy found its place on the shelves. Established in 1957 by the visionary Charles Lazarus, the store boasted an array of treasures, from Barbies and Legos to Polly Pocket and Transformers, catering to the whims of young hearts.

However, this enchanting era took a nosedive in 2017 and 2018 when the company found itself grappling with bankruptcy, ultimately closing all of its stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Fast forward to today, nearly six years later, and a glimmer of hope has appeared on the horizon. Toys “R” Us is staging a triumphant return, with plans to open 24 flagship stores across the United States in the next year, as announced by its parent company, WHP Global, in a recent press release.

Teaming up with the Go! Retail Group, the company is not limiting its resurgence to land-based stores alone. Toys “R” Us is making a splash in the travel industry, with the inclusion of stores at airports and cruise ships.

It’s worth noting that Toys “R” Us never fully vanished from the scene. In 2021, the brand resurfaced online after being acquired by WHP Global and even struck up a partnership with Macy’s to offer their wares under the iconic Toys “R” Us banner.

In 2021, they unveiled a massive 20,000-square-foot flagship location at the American Dream in New Jersey, followed by a staggering 452 locations popping up inside Macy’s stores around 2022.

The master plan includes the establishment of standalone flagship stores across the nation, a move set to commence in 2024.

So, the big question on everyone’s mind is: Is Toys ‘R’ Us truly making a comeback?

The answer is an enthusiastic “yes.” With a presence in more than 1,400 stores and e-commerce sites spanning 31 countries, Toys “R” Us is gearing up for expansion in the upcoming year. Twenty-four flagship stores will open their doors across the United States in 2024, and the first standalone airport store is set to welcome travelers in November at Terminal A within the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, courtesy of a partnership with Duty Free Americas.

Toys “R” Us is staging a comeback that’s bound to rekindle cherished memories and create new ones for generations of kids to come.

