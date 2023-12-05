McDonald’s New Secret Chain CosMc’s Nears Opening of First Store Outside of Chicago

Spread the love

A clandestine offshoot of the McDonald’s empire, boasting a “distinctive persona all its own,” is on the verge of debuting just outside the bustling city of Chicago, setting the stage for what could be a formidable challenger to coffee giant Starbucks.

Located adjacent to an existing McDonald’s establishment in Bolingbrook, Illinois, construction of this vibrant new fast-food joint is nearing completion, complete with a delightful nod to the 1980s era. Adding to the intrigue is the recent resurgence of the beloved Grimace mascot within the McDonald’s universe. This latest venture from the renowned franchise, however, has taken inspiration from an extraterrestrial character from decades past, adopting the moniker “CosMc’s.”

Eager locals couldn’t resist capturing snapshots of the premier location, as the striking signage was unveiled, featuring a solitary rendition of the iconic golden arches creatively stylized to resemble a celestial ring.

Furthermore, some lucky observers managed to get a sneak peek at a menu board that tantalizingly listed an array of international culinary offerings, including intriguing items like “McPops” and an extensive selection of beverages. While the authenticity of these posted offerings remains a question mark, the list encompassed a variety of coffee concoctions, slushies, iced teas, and lemonades, in addition to enigmatic items referred to as “Signature Galactic Boosts.”

Notably, the menu also featured an assortment of sandwiches and snacks.

TikTok sensation @snackolator weighed in on the matter, asserting, “The prevailing notion is that this could pose a formidable challenge to Starbucks, given its apparent focus on the McCafe offerings, coffee, and beverages, as opposed to the typical burger-and-fries fare. It makes even more sense when you realize that CosMc’s is strategically positioned right next to an established McDonald’s outlet.”

During a recent earnings call, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski shed light on this innovative restaurant concept and the opportunities it presents, particularly in a world where consumers increasingly favor quick-service options in the post-COVID era.

Kempczinski described CosMc’s as “a compact concept that retains the core essence of McDonald’s while exuding its own distinctive charm.”

He elaborated, “One of the primary reasons we can now explore such compact models is the remarkable growth we’ve witnessed in digital and delivery services, which has lessened the need for expansive dining spaces in our traditional eateries. Consequently, we can now explore real estate opportunities that were once deemed inaccessible.”

Kempczinski’s remarks align with the reported $7.3 billion in earnings accrued by McDonald’s during the initial three quarters of 2023, largely attributed to their real estate ventures.

As reported by USA Today, “By the third quarter of 2023, McDonald’s boasts a presence in over 100 countries, with a staggering total of 41,200 locations. Astonishingly, only around 2,100 of these outlets are directly operated by the company, with the rest being managed by an extensive network of franchisees.”

The $7.3 billion generated in rental income represents a substantial 63.5% of the revenue generated by franchisees in 2023, constituting a significant chunk of McDonald’s overall income.

USA Today further observed, “McDonald’s strategic shift toward a 95% franchised model has had a noticeable impact on its top-line figures. While revenue has seen a decline of approximately 11% over the past decade, the company has traded lower-margin food sales for higher-margin revenue streams in the form of franchise fees and rental income.”

While the exact opening date for CosMc’s and the potential expansion of this “limited geography” venture in 2024 remain undisclosed, they are eagerly anticipated and could be a focal point at the forthcoming investor’s day.

