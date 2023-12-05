MASSIVE Explosion in Arlington, Virginia at Residence Caught on Video as Police Were Issuing a Search Warrant (VIDEO INSIDE)

An insane video and scene in Arlington, Virginia as police were executing a search warrant and a home literally exploded on video.
According to police, the suspect fired a flare gun at them, as well as fired several rounds in the complex before the explosion.
POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence. Expect continued police activity and avoid the area.
Police added the following statements on X/Twitter:
UPDATE: As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.
UPDATE: @ArlingtonVaFD is on scene working to extinguish the fire at the home. Media staging is in the 800 block of N. Edison Street.
UPDATE: Officers on scene reported minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital. @ArlingtonVaFD continues to work to extinguish the fire.