THE DC PATRIOT

Real News from Real Men

News

MASSIVE Explosion in Arlington, Virginia at Residence Caught on Video as Police Were Issuing a Search Warrant (VIDEO INSIDE)

ByMatt Couch

Dec 5, 2023
Spread the love

An insane video and scene in Arlington, Virginia as police were executing a search warrant and a home literally exploded on video.

According to police, the suspect fired a flare gun at them, as well as fired several rounds in the complex before the explosion.

POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence. Expect continued police activity and avoid the area.

Police added the following statements on X/Twitter:

Die Hard is a Christmas Movie: Now I Have a Machine Gun Ho-Ho-Ho Sweatshirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

UPDATE: As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.

UPDATE: @ArlingtonVaFD is on scene working to extinguish the fire at the home. Media staging is in the 800 block of N. Edison Street.

UPDATE: Officers on scene reported minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital. @ArlingtonVaFD continues to work to extinguish the fire.

Just Like Epstein These Christmas Lights Won’t Hang Themselves Long Sleeve Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

By Matt Couch

Founder & Host of The America First Media Group. Conservative Truth Slinger! The Truth Hurts!

Related Post

News

McDonald’s New Secret Chain CosMc’s Nears Opening of First Store Outside of Chicago

Dec 5, 2023 (Not Real) Brick Tamland
News

Federal Judge Cannon REJECTS Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Plea to Conceal Certain Documents in Trump Case

Dec 5, 2023 Julio Cahn
News

Ann Vandersteel & Michele Swinick: Can We Fix Our Elections and Open Borders… Do We Even Have a Country? 

Dec 4, 2023 Matt Couch

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

McDonald’s New Secret Chain CosMc’s Nears Opening of First Store Outside of Chicago

December 5, 2023 (Not Real) Brick Tamland
News

Federal Judge Cannon REJECTS Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Plea to Conceal Certain Documents in Trump Case

December 5, 2023 Julio Cahn
News

MASSIVE Explosion in Arlington, Virginia at Residence Caught on Video as Police Were Issuing a Search Warrant (VIDEO INSIDE)

December 5, 2023 Matt Couch
News

Ann Vandersteel & Michele Swinick: Can We Fix Our Elections and Open Borders… Do We Even Have a Country? 

December 4, 2023 Matt Couch
%d