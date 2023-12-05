Federal Judge Cannon REJECTS Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Plea to Conceal Certain Documents in Trump Case

Spread the love

Judge Aileen Cannon has rejected Special Counsel Jack Smith’s plea to conceal certain documents in the ongoing classified documents case involving Trump.

In a recent development, Jack Smith’s legal team had approached Judge Cannon, seeking to maintain the confidentiality of these documents, citing their “highly sensitive classified information” status.

However, Judge Cannon has unequivocally turned down Jack Smith’s request to keep these records concealed.

“In response to the Special Counsel’s filing opposing the Defendant’s motion to unseal entries 223, 224, and 230, and while considering the strong presumption in favor of public access to court documents, the Clerk is instructed to unseal said docket entries,” reads a passage from Judge Cannon’s recent order.

The following is from Newsweek:

Aileen Cannon, the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, on Monday ordered the unsealing of documents filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who had asked that they be kept under wraps because they could reveal his trial strategy.

On Monday, Cannon ordered the unsealing of documents filed by Smith in the case, making them public, adding that she was “mindful of the strong presumption in favor of public access to judicial documents.”

On November 22, Smith asked that the filing be kept under seal because it contained government plans to delete “highly sensitive classified information” from sharable discovery.

Cannon said that Smith had not provided “sufficient justification” for his filing because the motions did not “contain or otherwise reveal classified information.”

Additionally, a Friday court document revealed the response to the initial order of unsealing in which Smith’s team agreed to unseal the documents, as requested by the defense, though prosecutors insisted on some redactions.

“The defendants did not oppose the Government’s request, but reserved the right to challenge them later,” Smith wrote, adding that a full unsealing could disclose classified defense counsel information about how government’s CIPA motion.

“This is the same information that the Government proposed redacting. Because the Court rejected that position and ordered the Government to provide unredacted versions of the two docket entries to defense counsel, there is no justification for keeping them from the public.”

Notably, Judge Aileen Cannon had previously altered some pretrial deadlines last month, although she has, for the time being, declined Trump’s request to postpone the trial date scheduled for May 20 in the classified documents case.

