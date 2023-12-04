A Blitz on the Establishment – How the College Football Playoffs Looks Just Like What Happens in Washington, D.C.

Spread the love

There’s an establishment in every organization—a dominant social group, the elite—who seek to maintain control of political bodies, organizations, and institutions. They alone think it’s up to them to dictate what people should watch, what they should read, who they should be represented by in government, and yes, who should be allowed to compete for a college football championship, regardless of wins and losses.

If you’re not a college football fan, you might have missed the recent controversial decision by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee to exclude an undefeated Power 5 conference champion from the playoffs because they subjectively determined that another team, a team that lost, was probably better.

While there are certainly more important things going on in the country besides college football, the selection committee’s decision to exclude Florida State from the playoffs seemed to mirror the growing feud between Americans and their out-of-touch political establishments.

Just last week, the Republican establishment expelled fellow Republican George Santos of New York, after merely being accused of crimes for which he has yet to be convicted. This enraged many America First members who believed Santos’ due process rights were ignored along with the rights of the voters in Santos’ district.

Several weeks ago, Congressman Matt Gaetz led the successful charge to remove Republican establishment-backed Speaker Kevin McCarthy for failing to keep promises made when assuming the role.

Before this, there was an effort by Harmeet Dhillon to unseat the establishment-backed chair of the GOP, Ronna McDaniel, due to her ineffective leadership. McDaniel survived.

The Democrat establishment is facing its own challenges as many grow leery of the party’s continued support for the increasingly unpopular President Biden. This has inspired candidates like RFK Jr. to leave the party and run as an independent.

There is perhaps no better example of the tension between the establishment and the anti-establishment movement than the primary contest between Governor DeSantis and former President Trump. DeSantis’s supporters argue that the once-popular governor should be the Republican party’s nominee because he has the best chance of beating President Biden. Impassioned by this belief and dismissive of polling, they have engaged in an all-out war on social media against Trump’s supporters. They insist that MAGA will cost Republicans the 2024 presidential election.

There are other skirmishes between establishment and anti-establishment factions in smaller races across the country, and there is no sign that the anti-establishment movement is stopping. It seems the people don’t want Newsom vs. DeSantis or Alabama vs. Michigan. Instead, they are ready to crown their own champion in 2024, and it’s certainly not going to be one of the establishment’s handpicked contenders.

David Pollack is the host of The Pollack Show on 94.9 FM in Orlando, Florida. You can find the how online at ThePollackShow.com and follow David on Twitter at @ThePollackShow

