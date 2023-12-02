THE DC PATRIOT

Real News from Real Men

News

Walmart Pulls All Advertising from X(Twitter) as Woke Corporations Boycott Free Speech

ByMatt Couch

Dec 2, 2023
Spread the love

Walmart has joined the latest group of woke and pathetic corporations boycotting Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) platform because it allows conservatives and Americans who aren’t liberal to have free speech.

Robby Starbuck broke the news on Twitter.

Now I Have A Machine Gun Ho-Ho-Ho Sweatshirt (Die Hard is a Christmas Movie)

Walmart has pulled all advertising from X. We’re witnessing a full scale hit job to blackmail Elon Musk. Now’s a good time for everyone to share and get familiar with what these companies support. Did you know Walmart gives big $ to groups supporting sex changes for kids? Oh and

Walmart has a perfect corporate equality index (CEI) score which requires you to support all gender transitions. Additionally, the Walton family that became billionaires off of Walmart have helped fund drag shows for kids. I bet a lot of red state Walmart shoppers aren’t aware of that. It’s a bold move to attack the free speech platform your top customer demographic uses right before Christmas. Time to spread the word!

Just Like Epstein These Christmas Lights Won’t Hang Themselves Long Sleeve Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Will you still support Walmart since they have yet again proven they care about liberal politics over conservative values?

By Matt Couch

Founder & Host of The America First Media Group. Conservative Truth Slinger! The Truth Hurts!

Related Post

News

U.S. Capitol Removes Ban On Christian Ornaments For 2023 Christmas Tree

Dec 2, 2023 Julio Cahn
News

Liberal New York Appeals Court Reinstates Gag Order on Trump’s Comments

Dec 2, 2023 Matt Couch
News

BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Pfizer for Misrepresenting Covid-19 Efficacy and Conspiring to Censor Public Discourse

Nov 30, 2023 Matt Couch

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

U.S. Capitol Removes Ban On Christian Ornaments For 2023 Christmas Tree

December 2, 2023 Julio Cahn
News

Liberal New York Appeals Court Reinstates Gag Order on Trump’s Comments

December 2, 2023 Matt Couch
News

Walmart Pulls All Advertising from X(Twitter) as Woke Corporations Boycott Free Speech

December 2, 2023 Matt Couch
News

BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Pfizer for Misrepresenting Covid-19 Efficacy and Conspiring to Censor Public Discourse

November 30, 2023 Matt Couch
%d bloggers like this: