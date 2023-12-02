Walmart Pulls All Advertising from X(Twitter) as Woke Corporations Boycott Free Speech

Spread the love

Walmart has joined the latest group of woke and pathetic corporations boycotting Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) platform because it allows conservatives and Americans who aren’t liberal to have free speech.

Robby Starbuck broke the news on Twitter.

Walmart has pulled all advertising from X. We’re witnessing a full scale hit job to blackmail Elon Musk. Now’s a good time for everyone to share and get familiar with what these companies support. Did you know Walmart gives big $ to groups supporting sex changes for kids? Oh and

Walmart has a perfect corporate equality index (CEI) score which requires you to support all gender transitions. Additionally, the Walton family that became billionaires off of Walmart have helped fund drag shows for kids. I bet a lot of red state Walmart shoppers aren’t aware of that. It’s a bold move to attack the free speech platform your top customer demographic uses right before Christmas. Time to spread the word!

Will you still support Walmart since they have yet again proven they care about liberal politics over conservative values?

