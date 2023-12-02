U.S. Capitol Removes Ban On Christian Ornaments For 2023 Christmas Tree

Spread the love

In a notable shift, the 2023 guidelines for submitting ornaments to adorn the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree have removed the previous prohibition on religious symbols. This change marks a significant victory for religious freedom advocates.

In previous years, the guidelines explicitly stated: “Decorations cannot include religious symbols,” effectively barring ornaments featuring the baby Jesus, Nativity displays, or depictions of Mary and Joseph.

The Christian Defense Coalition played a pivotal role in advocating for the removal of the ban on religious symbols from the U.S. Capitol Tree. They urged that the U.S. Capitol Building, often referred to as the “People’s House,” should be a place where all Americans can peacefully celebrate and exercise their First Amendment rights.

In correspondence with the Architect of the Capitol and the Capitol Police Board, the coalition expressed concerns about the censorship of ornaments celebrating the birth of Christ on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, highlighting the inherent significance of Christmas as an annual festival commemorating Christ’s birth.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, emphasized the importance of upholding religious freedom at the U.S. Capitol. He stated that the removal of the ban on religious symbols is a commendable step, emphasizing that the First Amendment guarantees freedom “OF” religion, not freedom “FROM” religion.

As Americans come together to celebrate the message and hope of Christmas at the U.S. Capitol, this change in guidelines underscores the powerful message of religious freedom and the First Amendment.

