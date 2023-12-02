Liberal New York Appeals Court Reinstates Gag Order on Trump’s Comments

Spread the love

In a one-sentence decision, a New York appeals court has reinstated a gag order that prevents former President Donald Trump from making public comments about court personnel. This decision follows Trump’s repeated disparagement of a law clerk involved in his New York civil fraud trial.

The gag order, initially imposed by trial judge Arthur Engoron on October 3rd, was temporarily lifted by an individual appellate judge during the appeals process. However, the recent decision means that the gag order will once again be in effect.

Engoron, the trial judge, has indicated his intent to enforce the gag order rigorously. Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, lamented the decision, calling it “a tragic day for the rule of law.” Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, characterized the gag order as “attempted election interference,” which he claimed was failing.

The initial imposition of the gag order came after Trump posted a derogatory comment about a law clerk on social media during his trial. The comment included an unfounded allegation about the clerk’s personal life. The trial revolves around New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, which alleges that Trump inflated his wealth on financial statements to secure loans and make deals. Trump denies any wrongdoing, asserting that the lawsuit is a politically motivated attack.

During the trial’s early stages, Engoron fined Trump $15,000 for violating the gag order. He later expanded the order to include lawyers after Trump’s legal team questioned the clerk’s prominent role during the trial. Trump’s lawyers challenged the gag order, alleging it was an abuse of power.

State lawyers supported the restriction, citing it as a necessary step to protect court personnel from harassment and threats. Trump’s lawyers countered that while the messages directed at the law clerk were “vile and reprehensible,” Trump should not be silenced due to the actions of others. They argued that the gag order infringed upon his free speech rights.

Trump’s comments and social media posts have led to increased harassment and threats directed at the judge and the law clerk, as reported by a court security captain. Trump is scheduled to testify on December 11 in the ongoing trial, with testimony expected to conclude shortly afterward.

The trial will address remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records, with James seeking over $300 million in penalties and a ban on Trump’s business activities in New York. The verdict, in this non-jury case, will ultimately be determined by Judge Engoron, who aims to reach a decision by the end of January.

