Elon Musk Has Words For Advertisers Trying to BlackMail Him on Restricting Content “Go F*** Yourself” (VIDEO INSIDE)

ByMatt Couch

Nov 30, 2023
Elon Musk isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t do it on your Wednesday when a liberal host asked him about his content on X (Formerly Twitter) and if he should restrict some voices to appease advertisers.

Musk speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit shocked liberal hosts and those in attendance when they realized he wasn’t going to kiss their asses.

“You don’t want them to advertise, what do you mean.,” the host squawked..

“If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go fuck yourself”

The stunned host uttered “but…” Musk reiterated his point.

“Go Fuck Yourself, is that clear, I hope it is”

Check out this exchange below, its’ epic.

WATCH:

