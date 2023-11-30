Elon Musk Has Words For Advertisers Trying to BlackMail Him on Restricting Content “Go F*** Yourself” (VIDEO INSIDE)

Spread the love

Elon Musk isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t do it on your Wednesday when a liberal host asked him about his content on X (Formerly Twitter) and if he should restrict some voices to appease advertisers.

Musk speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit shocked liberal hosts and those in attendance when they realized he wasn’t going to kiss their asses.

“You don’t want them to advertise, what do you mean.,” the host squawked..

Now I Have A Machine Gun Ho-Ho-Ho Sweatshirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

“If somebody is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go fuck yourself”

The stunned host uttered “but…” Musk reiterated his point.

“Go Fuck Yourself, is that clear, I hope it is”

Check out this exchange below, its’ epic.

WATCH:

🔥🔥🔥The richest man in the world has a message for those who are blackmailing him over ads and money. “Go fuck yourself”



cc: @elonmusk

pic.twitter.com/fBPXKG76mG — Brüce Bane (Pu/to)🇺🇸 (@_BruceBane) November 29, 2023

Just Like Epstein These Christmas Lights Won’t Hang Themselves Shirt Available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related