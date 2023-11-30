THE DC PATRIOT

BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Pfizer for Misrepresenting Covid-19 Efficacy and Conspiring to Censor Public Discourse

ByMatt Couch

Nov 30, 2023
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back, and he warned these corrupt delinquents that he was coming for them with a vengeance, and he didn’t lie.

The Texas Attorney General, dubbed America’s Attorney General by many Americans, is suing pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for misrepresenting the Covid-19 Racine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse.

Paxton said the following on X (Formerly Twitter)

I am suing Pfizer for misrepresenting Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse.

Here is the full press release below:

