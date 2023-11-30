BREAKING: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Pfizer for Misrepresenting Covid-19 Efficacy and Conspiring to Censor Public Discourse

Spread the love

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back, and he warned these corrupt delinquents that he was coming for them with a vengeance, and he didn’t lie.

The Texas Attorney General, dubbed America’s Attorney General by many Americans, is suing pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for misrepresenting the Covid-19 Racine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse.

Paxton said the following on X (Formerly Twitter)

I am suing Pfizer for misrepresenting Covid-19 vaccine efficacy and conspiring to censor public discourse.

Here is the full press release below:

