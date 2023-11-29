PATHETIC: ‘Deadspin’ Attempts Character Assassination on Young Chiefs Fan Over ‘Warpaint’ Face Paint Controversy

Spread the love

In a shocking and disturbing turn of events, sports news site ‘Deadspin’ is under fire for its attempt to tarnish the reputation of a young Kansas City Chiefs fan by baselessly accusing him of wearing ‘Blackface.’

The outrageous allegation made by Deadspin has prompted outrage from all corners, with many demanding legal action against the site.

The young Kansas City Chiefs fan Deadspin tried to cancel over false ‘black face’ and racism accusations is Native American, part of the Chumash of Santa Ynez



Deadspin’s reckless actions involved selectively sharing a side image (1st photo) of a young boy, intentionally framing it to falsely suggest that he was wearing Blackface. However, a front-facing image of the same child (2nd photo) clearly reveals that he was donning black and red face paint, not engaging in any form of Blackface.

Carron J. Phillips of Deadspin shamelessly declared, “On Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, a Kansas City Chiefs fan found a way to hate Black people and the Native Americans at the same time.” This baseless accusation is not only defamatory but also deeply irresponsible.

Phillips went further, making unwarranted complaints about the NFL and demanding that they take more aggressive measures in changing team names and banning certain chants. This incident is being exploited to push a divisive agenda, rather than addressing any genuine issue.

It is, unfortunately, a recurring pattern among some individuals to invent problems that simply do not exist. In this case, a young fan’s innocence and enthusiasm for his favorite team have been unfairly marred by sensationalist reporting and baseless accusations.

Imagine being so racist that you accuse a little boy dressed up as the mascot of his favorite sport team as "wearing black face" and demanding that the Chiefs and the NFL do something about said fan… Who's a child..



Only to find out he's Native American..



