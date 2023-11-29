Operation SMASH: Laura Loomer Leads Trump Supporters in Targeting DeSantis Backing Florida’s Cord Byrd in Primary Skirmish

Spread the love

The fierce online showdown within the Republican Party between supporters of former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential primary race continues to escalate, leaving a trail of political casualties. One such casualty is Esther Boyd, the wife of Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, who was appointed by Governor DeSantis.

Notably, controversial conservative investigative journalist and former congressional candidate Laura Loomer, an ardent supporter of former President Trump, has targeted Mrs. Boyd, labeling her as a “sexual deviant member of Moms 4 Liberty.”

Loomer’s attacks on Mrs. Byrd appear to stem from her questioning of former President Trump’s stance on abortion and her criticism of Loomer for defending the former president. Additionally, Byrd has been accused of falsely claiming that Loomer supported Vivek Ramaswamy over President Trump.

Byrd now joins the ranks of Riley Gaines and Christina Pushaw as the latest public figures to face Loomer’s scrutiny, often referred to as being “Loomered.”

Pushaw, who manages DeSantis’s Rapid Response operations, has previously faced criticism for using the unfortunate history of a Holocaust survivor to take a swipe at President Trump.

Loomer is taking credit for her role in defeating Byrd in the recent Florida Federation of Republican Women president elections. She alleges that she helped expose Byrd’s past marriage, during which Byrd reportedly had extramarital affairs and sued her husband to evade child support payments when he had custody of their child. Shocking allegations like these must be substantiated with evidence, and it appears Loomer has receipts to support her claims.

Loomer has persistently continued her campaign against Byrd, reiterating the accusation that Byrd had affairs with at least 12 men during her previous marriage. She has even called on the Moms 4 Liberty group to condemn Byrd’s alleged actions. Unfortunately for Byrd, Loomer always brings the receipts.

The situation escalated further as Loomer posted the Moms 4 Liberty press release regarding Byrd’s appointment by Governor Ron DeSantis to the State Board of Education, which was previously available on the group’s website but has since been removed.

Governor DeSantis is currently grappling with challenges in the race for second place in Iowa and facing setbacks in public opinion polls in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, and Florida. Nevertheless, he has witnessed a surge in online support across various social media platforms.

The latest polling averages indicate that former President Trump holds a substantial lead over DeSantis and Ambassador Nikki Haley, with an average gap of 44.5 percentage points. However, the NBC News poll suggests that DeSantis and Haley are making headway in narrowing the margin.

Just last week, DeSantis proudly announced receiving the endorsement of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. However, reports suggest that this endorsement may not have delivered the anticipated boost in the polls for DeSantis.

The critical Iowa caucuses are set for January 15, 2023, where Republicans will decide their preferred presidential nominee.

