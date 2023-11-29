Moms for America Action Endorses Trump for President, Laura Loomer Calls it Another Embarrassing Moment for Team DeSantis

Spread the love

On November 27th, 2023, Moms For America Action formally endorsed Donald J. Trump for president. In her press release, Kimberly Fletcher, Founder and President of Moms for America and Moms for America Action, commented, “We need leaders who are not afraid to fight for what’s right, who will defend the Constitution and put America first. That is why Moms for America Action is endorsing Donald Trump for president.”

Following the endorsement, investigative journalist and podcast host Laura Loomer claimed that this endorsement was an embarrassing moment for Governor DeSantis.

In her post, Loomer drew attention to DeSantis’ 2022 endorsement of Hillsborough County School Board Candidate Aly Legge and the fact that she now serves as the Director of School District Engagement for Moms for America; the organization that just endorsed Trump.

Not sure many people noticed this, but I did.



In 2022, @RonDeSantis endorsed Aly Legee when she ran for the school board in Hillsborough County.



She’s the Director of School District Engagement for @momsforamerica.



Moms for America just endorsed Trump.



Just another… https://t.co/PJDGK0jRHw pic.twitter.com/oNtU8FLWzd — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 28, 2023

Loomer went on to suggest that Legge was used by DeSantis as a prop at his press conference about “parental rights in education” (below). She further contended that Legge’s loss suggested that the Governor’s endorsement didn’t hold much weight and showed that his press conferences were “staged and fake.”

When asked about Loomer’s claims, Legge noted that as a Black woman with a multiracial family, she understood how it could appear to some that she was being used as “a prop,” especially considering the focus on critical race theory at the time. Nevertheless, she asserted that her record of service in the U.S. Army and her commitment to parental rights earned her that endorsement, not the color of her skin.

Legge was not sure if the governor would be embarrassed by her organization’s endorsement of Trump in light of his previous endorsement of her own campaign for school board. And while she remained honored to have earned DeSantis’ support in 2022, when it came to the president, she said that she unequivocally stood behind Trump and fully supported Moms for America’s endorsement of America’s soon to be 47th president.

WATCH:

