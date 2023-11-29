THE DC PATRIOT

Federal Judge Orders DOJ & FBI to Hand Over Seth Rich Laptop, Work Laptop, DVD and Tape Drive and Disclosure Timeline

Julio Cahn

Nov 29, 2023
Massive news in the Seth Rich murder investigation as a Federal Judge in Texas has ordered the FBI and Department of Justice to hand over the personal laptop of Seth Rich, his work laptop, the DVD and tape drives, as well as a disclosure timeline.

Keep in mind the FBI lied for years saying that they had never taken possession or even investigated the murder of Seth Rich, the DNC Staffer who was gunned down and murdered at 4:19 am on June 10, 2016 at the intersection of Flagler Street and Northwest in the District of Columbia.

Rich who has Wikileaks founder Julian Assange asking about his murder and even offering a $20,000 reward for information that led to what happened to the young Director of New Voter Registration for the Democrat Party. Assange ultimately gave away his cards in hinting that Rich was the source of the Wikileaks leaks and documents.

As you may recall, text messages released accidentally in FOIA documents back in 2020, revealed that disgruntled FBI top brass Peter Strzuck and Lisa Page were both emailing back and forth about how to keep the Seth Rich case quiet, and even went as far as saying they were going to “squash” it. You can read about it fully HERE.

Below you can see part of the court filing where Clevenger explains that the FBI has not met their burden to prove that the laptop, work laptop, and dvd/tape drives are not part of their investigation they claim never happened, yet they’re in possession of all of it.

Below you can see the judge’s ruling in full:

You can read the full file below:

