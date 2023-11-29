THE DC PATRIOT

Chicago’s Left-Wing Mayor Shifts Blame to Right-Wing Extremism for City’s Illegal Immigrant Woes

ByMatt Couch

Nov 29, 2023
Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago, a prominent figure on the left, is attempting to lay the blame for the city’s illegal immigrant issues squarely at the feet of right-wing extremism. This diversionary tactic, however, conveniently ignores the fact that President Joe Biden, a leader of Johnson’s own party, is ultimately responsible for border security.

Mayor Johnson seems to be borrowing a page from the playbook of Ireland’s current leadership, where everything is conveniently attributed to the supposed scourge of right-wing influence.

The Windy City finds itself in dire straits, and it begs the question: How much longer will the city’s voters tolerate Mayor Johnson’s far-fetched excuses for the challenges facing their beloved metropolis?

The following is from Real Clear Politics:

CHICAGO MAYOR BRANDON JOHNSON: It has to be better coordination. What we have seen is a raggedy form instituted by right-wing extremism. Everyone knows that the right-wing extremism in this country has targetted Democratically-ran cities and quite frankly, they’ve been very intentional about going after Democratically-ran cities that are led by people of color.

Their whole motivation is to create disruption and chaos because that’s what this particular party has been about. This is the same political party that did not want to accept that President Obama was actually an American. It’s the same Republican right-wing extremism that stormed the Capitol. It’s the same right-wing extremism that refuses to accept the results of the Civil War. It’s raggedy. It’s disrespectful it’s mean-spirited. It’s an unclean spirit, quite frankly.

So I got you. I got you. I just want to make sure that people understand what we’re facing. That’s why it’s so important that the faith community is leaning in at this moment. And so what what I’ve said, there has to be better coordination.

WATCH:

