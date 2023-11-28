Police Break Out McScrappy Meals at McDonald’s and Hand Out McBeatings in California (Video Inside)

Spread the love

In a recent incident captured on video, law enforcement officers in California were seen engaging in a physical altercation with a suspect outside a local McDonald’s, raising concerns among witnesses and online observers.

The incident unfolded following a heated exchange between a McFarland police officer and customers within the restaurant, eventually spilling out into the parking lot. Once outside, the situation escalated as officers were recorded striking and apprehending the suspects. During the confrontation, one of the suspects struggled while in police custody, prompting an officer to employ a substantial baton to subdue the individual.

The specific catalyst for the police intervention remains unclear, and no information regarding potential charges against anyone involved has been made available. The video documenting this incident surfaced on Reddit over the weekend, sparking significant online discussion and controversy.

Remarkably, McFarland police authorities have yet to comment on the actions of the officers involved, and inquiries from DailyMail.com seeking clarification on the matter have gone unanswered.

Criticism of the officers’ handling of the situation has been fervently voiced on social media, with one observer characterizing them as a ‘tax-funded gang.’

Police dish out McBeatings at McDonald’s in California.. did they go too far in this McBrawl? pic.twitter.com/q5LgonJKiH — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 27, 2023

Regrettably, the precise date of this incident remains uncertain. In the video footage, a police officer, visibly armed with a rifle strapped to their chest, can be observed engaging in a dispute with a male customer, who repeatedly sought clarification regarding the reason for his treatment. The video does not provide context for the initial argument that took place between the man and a woman accompanying him.

As the couple exited the McDonald’s, patrons inside the restaurant reacted with laughter and began recording the unfolding events on their phones. Outside, four additional unidentified police officers swiftly arrived on the scene and resorted to using batons on the male customer while restraining the female companion on the ground.

The female customer was forcibly pushed to the ground by an officer when she attempted to approach the male who was already being subdued by the police. Subsequent attempts to sit up were met with further restraint by another officer.

A female officer arrived to assist her colleagues in restraining the male customer, who continued to struggle while in police custody, resulting in further strikes with the batons. The individual recording the video voiced their concerns, repeatedly emphasizing that the suspect was not resisting arrest.

The video concludes with the officers handcuffing the man on the ground, while the officer wielding the nightstick maintains vigilance. It remains uncertain whether the suspect has been identified or if any charges have been filed against him.

Since the video’s posting on Reddit, users have engaged in extensive debate, with some questioning the accuracy of the person filming and their claims regarding the suspect’s resistance. One Reddit user inquired, “Do people know what resisting is these days, or do they just shout out random stuff because they’re ignorant?”

Another user expressed confusion, stating, “I’m confused. The guy said he is not resisting but was trying to get up and away from cops.” Additional users criticized the officers, describing them as resembling a “tax-funded gang,” and called for consequences for their actions. One commenter urged that all officers involved should face termination and be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

WATCH:

