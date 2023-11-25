THE DC PATRIOT

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day, November 25th, 2023 'Trump's Poll Numbers Just Went Up!'

Nov 25, 2023
Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from the uber talented A F Branco over at Creators.com

As you may have heard, the celebrity dolts are at it again. Claiming they will leave the country if Donald Trump is elected President in 2024.

In the following Tune, Branco nails it with this hilarious cartoon of liberal loon Barbara Streisand.

“We just posted a public announcement that I’m leaving America if Trump is elected again.”

Followed by “Trump’s poll numbers just went up!”

Everything woke turns to shit, you just can’t make this up!

