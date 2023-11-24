Remnant of True Believers: The Significance of Their Role During the Falling Away

Spread the love

While we understand that God is sovereignly in control, He uses people to rise up, take a stand, and call the church to repentance.

“I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting him who called you in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel— not that there is another one, but there are some who trouble you and want to distort the gospel of Christ. But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed. As we have said before, so now I say again: If anyone is preaching to you a gospel contrary to the one you received, let him be accursed.” Galatians 1:6–9.

No truer words could apply to the state of the church today than that. As we are told in Ecclesiastes 1:9, “there is nothing new under the sun.” History just keeps repeating itself over and over again. Looking throughout history, we’ve seen the church fall away from biblical faith, and then come back. It ebbs and flows.

Often times we’ll see a revival or reformation occur, followed by complacency, followed by a falling away, and then it starts all over again. I believe that for the last 30+ years, the church has been complacent. We are now in the part of the cycle where the church is falling away.

One of the things that we also see is that during the falling away, there will be a remnant of true believers calling the church to repentance. We saw this with Charles Spurgeon and the Downgrade Controversy. We saw this with Martin Luther and the Reformation. We even saw this with Jesus and His disciples in the Gospels, where the Jewish people had been led astray into a legalistic works–based religion.

