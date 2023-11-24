Beware: New Synthetic GMO Egg Protein Enters US Market

Spread the love

Eggs are rich in many proteins and vitamins including Vitamin D, B12, choline, iron, lutein, zeaxanthin, Riboflavin and more. Cholesterol is needed for a healthy brain, so naturally the powers that be would rather we eat bugs and chemicals while taking our 56th booster.

But now a new type of “vegan” egg is being offered on the market, that’s been frankensteined into existence using genetic engineering they call “synbio.” It’s being produced by the brand “EVERY” which includes the sneaky labeling of it as “every egg.” Because that couldn’t make it confusing at all..

Arturo Elizondo is the evil scientist responsible for creating this crap…which I’m sure has NOTHING to do with all the government ordered mass destruction of chicken farms in the last few years.

Or the “feed” that was preventing hens from laying eggs all last year. Don’t tell me it’s a “conspiracy theory” either, because when both me and my neighbor switched our feed…all our non-laying hens began laying again immediately.

Naturally no GMO label will be required for this protein against humanity, because the U.S. government (or who really controls them I should say) has declined to regulate substances produced with synthetic biology, according to GMO Free USA. Why? Because they hate us and they’re all paid off by these companies anyway. The FDA needs to be completely dissolved if they’re not going to do the one thing they’re getting paid to do…

