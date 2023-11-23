WOKE! Air Force Warns Personnel Against Attending ‘Patriotic’ Conservative Event – Causes Major Backlash

Spread the love

Officials at a U.S. Air Force base in North Dakota have ignited a firestorm of controversy by allegedly sending a message to airmen cautioning them against attending a conservative rally that took place on November 17. In a puzzling move, they claimed that supporters of former President Donald Trump pose a “confrontational” threat to the military.

Reportedly, airmen stationed at Minot Air Force Base received a message advising them to exercise caution if they planned to visit downtown Minot on the day of the Trump rally, as per Fox News. The message urged them to “be careful” and encouraged them to “reach out for any concerns” related to entering downtown Minot.

The pro-Trump rally, known as the “Dakota Patriot Rally,” was held at the state fairgrounds in Minot. The message went on to suggest that some attendees of the Trump rally “could be confrontational to military members” and emphasized the need for airmen to exercise caution.

Now I Have A Machine Gun Ho-Ho-Ho Sweatshirt Available at FaithNFreedoms.com

(Die Hard is a Christmas movie)

Adding to the controversy, the message was shared on the Air Force amen/nco/snco Facebook page, accompanied by a post that labeled the conservative activist group Turning Point Action as an “alt-right” organization, according to Fox News. It’s worth noting that Turning Point Action is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting common conservative principles.

The Facebook page also warned about Tyler Bowyer, the Chief Operating Officer of Turning Point Action, characterizing him as an “alt-right” speaker. The message included this statement: “We just got word of an event going on at the fairgrounds downtown, called Dakota Patriot Rally. Its guest speaker is from an alt-right organization called Turning Point Action. Please advise your folks that if they are going downtown this weekend, it’s good to be cautious, as the crowds this event may attract could be confrontational to military members.”

Beyond the perplexing claim that Trump supporters are “confrontational” toward the military, the message issued a stark warning to airmen, suggesting that attending the event could put their military careers in jeopardy. The message emphasized, “Additionally, please remind them that participation with groups such as Turning Point Action could jeopardize their continued service in the U.S. military.”

Furthermore, the message attempted to establish a connection between a shooting incident on November 17 in Minot and the attendees of the Trump rally, indicating that it was “unclear” if the shooting was “related” to the Dakota Patriot Rally. However, it’s crucial to note that the shooting took place on the opposite side of town from where the rally was held, and the Minot Police Department confirmed to Fox News that “the shooting was not related to the Dakota Patriot Rally.”

In response to the outrage generated by the message, GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida lambasted the Air Force for potentially infringing upon constitutional rights. Mills criticized the message on social media, stating, “Air Force base in North Dakota warns airmen not to attend rally featuring pro-Trump Tyler Bower or risk ‘jeopardizing’ military career.” He went on to express his concerns about the situation, emphasizing the need for the command to prepare for Armed Services Committee hearings.

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida also expressed his indignation regarding the reports and hinted at potential inquiries into the incident, warning that there will be “questions” raised.

Here’s what Conservative Influencers and Politicians had to say about the insane threat for airmen attending patriotic events.

Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong Hoodie Available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Congressman Jim Banks:

Participation with groups such as Turning Point Action could jeopardize their continued service in the US military.” The Biden DoD has declared war on its political enemies. I am demanding answers from the Air Force about this partisan weaponization of our military!!

"Participation with groups such as Turning Point Action could jeopardize their continued service in the US military."



The Biden DoD has declared war on its political enemies.



I am demanding answers from the Air Force about this partisan weaponization of our military!!… — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) November 21, 2023

U.S. Senator from Ohio J.D. Vance:

Biden now threatening veterans for attending rallies with TPUSA. Notably if a veteran posts a viral video with a lefty group nothing happens. Disgraceful. And drives home Senator Tuberville’s point that Biden is using the military for politics.

Biden now threatening veterans for attending rallies with TPUSA. Notably if a veteran posts a viral video with a lefty group nothing happens.



Disgraceful. And drives home Senator Tuberville’s point that Biden is using the military for politics. https://t.co/EtXaRtnfDd — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 21, 2023

Congressman Matt Gaetz:

Whoever thought sending this message out was a good idea is definitely gonna be answering questions under oath in the Armed Services Committee.

Whoever thought sending this message out was a good idea is definitely gonna be answering questions under oath in the Armed Services Committee. @RepJimBanks @CoryMillsFL @RepMarkAlford https://t.co/lEHKjshVFd — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2023

Congressman Cory Mills:

Air Force base in North Dakota warns airmen not to attend rally featuring pro-Trump Tyler Bower or risk ‘jeopardizing’ military career. Our men & women of the Armed Forces fight for our freedoms only to be threatened/ denied by woke and leftist leadership. The command should start preparing for their Armed Services Committee hearings NOW!

Air Force base in North Dakota warns airmen not to attend rally featuring pro-Trump Tyler Bower or risk 'jeopardizing' military career.



Our men & women of the Armed Forces fight for our freedoms only to be threatened/ denied by woke and leftist leadership.



The command should… — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) November 21, 2023

Thanks to our friends at The Western Journal for contributing to this article.

Big Nick Energy Santa Claus Hoodie Available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related