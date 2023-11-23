What Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving Day? We’ve Got the Details Inside

Spread the love

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and this year, shoppers might notice a change in the retail landscape. While it used to be common for stores to remain open on the holiday, that tradition seems to be waning as retailers adapt to shifting consumer habits and prioritize the well-being of their employees.

In a departure from previous years, numerous major retailers have announced their plans to close their doors on Thanksgiving. One notable example is Simon Properties, one of the largest mall operators in the nation, which is set to shut down its malls on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive year.

As we enter the holiday season, it’s a time for families to come together and give thanks on Thanksgiving, but it’s also a time for many to seek out the best deals on Black Friday. Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday in November, and this year is no exception. While some national retailers have chosen to keep their doors closed on Thursday to allow their employees to spend quality time with their families and recharge for the upcoming holiday rush, they plan to reopen their doors on Friday to accommodate eager shoppers. Retail giants like Walmart and Target are among those adopting this approach.

Here’s a full list of who’s open and who’s closed this Thanksgiving Day:

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours on Thanksgiving:Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving. Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Rite Aid: The majority of store locations will be open for the holidays with varying hours of operation. Pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving, but retail will still be open.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time ever in the history of the brand. However, nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Most Kroger stores will close in the early evening on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store’s hours here.Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

All Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving?

All Sam’s Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Here’s the list of retailers that will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day:

Best Buy: All locations will be closed

Costco: All locations will be closed

Dick’s Sporting Goods: All locations will be closed

JCPenney: All locations will be closed

Kohl’s: All locations will be closed

Lowe’s: All locations will be closed

Publix: All locations, including pharmacies, will be closed

Target: All locations will be closed

Home Depot: All locations will be closed

Walgreens: For the first time in company history, most of its locations will be closed on Thanksgiving (aside from its 24-hour stores)

Walmart: All locations will be closed.

And here’s a rundown of some of the country’s biggest grocery store chains and if they are open on Thanksgiving:

ACME: Most stores will have adjusted hours. Albertsons: Most stores will have adjusted hours. Jewel-Osco: Most stores will have adjusted hours. Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ralphs: All stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though most will close at 10 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Safeway: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tom Thumb: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

Vons: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

Grocery stores that are closed on Thanksgiving:

Aldi: Closed

Fresco y Más: Closed

Harveys Supermarket: Closed

Whole Foods: Most stores will be closed

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Winn-Dixie: Closed

