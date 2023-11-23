The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Thursday Nov 23, 2023 (Thanksgiving Day Edition) Thanks-Grieving

Spread the love

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to us from famed and talented cartoonist A F Branco from Creators.com

In the below cartoon, Branco has again nailed it with then and now.

The 2019 side of the cartoon shows when Donald J. Trump was President. It’s fruitful, and bountiful with Energy Independence, full colors, Border Security, America First, No New Wars, Lower Food Costs, 401K’s on the rise, Cheap Gas, and a Great Economy.

Then you have the 2023 side of the cartoon. this side shows a dark and gloomy tale. Democrat Policies, Bidenomics, Woke Agenda, and looks to be rotten to the core.

This is so well done America, check it out below and support our good friend A F Branco!

