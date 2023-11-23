Gang That Launched BRUTAL Knife Attack in French Village ‘Told Guests “We are Here to Stab White People” Before Unleashing Hell’

Spread the love

A gang’s brutal knife attack during a winter ball in a French village, which tragically claimed the life of a teenage boy, reportedly involved a chilling declaration to guests: “we are here to stab white people.”

The 16-year-old victim, identified as Thomas, was fatally stabbed over the weekend when a group of outsiders descended upon a festive gathering of about 400 people in Crepol, situated in the southwestern Drome region, for a village hall dance party. Tragically, Thomas passed away on his way to the hospital, while at least 17 others sustained injuries, with two in serious condition.

Far-right activists have circulated videos online, claiming to have been recorded during the event, and suggesting they identify two of the assailants. However, the authenticity of these videos has yet to be verified.

According to reports, one of the attackers, dressed in overalls and trainers, allegedly shouted the chilling threat, “we are here to stab white people,” as the rampage unfolded, as reported by Le Dauphiné libéré newspaper.

The horrifying incident has sparked political controversy in France, with far-right groups characterizing the assault as an instance of anti-white racism. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin informed the parliament that seven individuals had been detained, and investigations were underway to determine their connection to “this odious crime.”

Sources close to the case revealed that one of the suspects, believed to be the primary assailant, was among the seven arrested in the vicinity of Toulouse, approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles) away, during raids conducted by the elite GIGN unit consisting of 50 gendarmes.

Even before the arrests, far-right politicians had been quick to attribute the attack to youths from immigrant backgrounds in public housing, although police had not disclosed the identities of those in custody.

Marion Marechal, the leading candidate for the far-right Reconquete! party, asserted on social media that “anti-white racism is now hitting our countryside.” Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen, figurehead of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, claimed that “armed militia” were orchestrating “raids.”

Eric Zemmour, also prominent in the far-right sphere, contended that the victims were “innocent victims of the war of civilizations.”

Gendarmerie spokeswoman Marie-Laure Pezan emphasized the extraordinary violence witnessed in a village of just 500 people during the incident. Josette Place, a member of the village’s events committee, described the attack as not merely a fight but a planned assault, with the perpetrators armed with knives and concrete blocks, clearly intent on taking lives.

According to prosecutors, around ten young individuals attempted to enter the Crepol village dance hall on Saturday night. During their entry, one of them stabbed a security guard who tried to stop them. A chaotic confrontation ensued outside the building, resulting in Thomas’s tragic stabbing.

Far-right activists have called for a silent march in Romans-sur-Isere on Wednesday, the location of Thomas’s high school, employing hashtags like #francocide, #Francaisreveillezvous (France Wake Up), or #Racaille (Thugs) in their online posts.

Meanwhile, a gardener named Mourad, located southwest of Paris, was assaulted with a craft knife by a 75-year-old man who shouted racist insults. The assailant was later apprehended.

French hard-left MP Francois Ruffin decried the tense atmosphere prevailing in media and on social networks, emphasizing the need to remain humane and stand against divisive tendencies.

