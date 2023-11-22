Spread the love

The 1990s may not have been a perfect era, but for many traditionalists in America, it represents a time when the country was at its best. Even during the presidency of a Democratic leader and his politically savvy spouse, the decade had its merits. The Cold War was won, and while traditional values faced challenges, they weren’t entirely taboo in popular culture. The legacy of pride from the Ronald Reagan years carried over into the 1990s, fueled by a robust economy.

One significant reason for the fond remembrance of the 1990s is the enduring legacy of iconic television shows from that era. From young adult-oriented series like “Friends” and “Seinfeld” to family-friendly favorites like “Boy Meets World” and “Full House,” and legendary cartoons such as “The Simpsons” and “South Park” (both still in production), the 1990s left a lasting mark on television.

One beloved show that gained a dedicated following during this period was “Home Improvement.” Centered around Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, his sharp-witted wife, and their mischievous sons, the series ran from 1991 to 1999. Tim Allen portrayed Taylor as a well-meaning, somewhat bumbling character, with episodes often centered on the life lessons learned by the family.

Despite receiving mixed reviews initially, the show quickly became a hit, resonating with viewers as a portrayal of a Detroit everyman. It had a unique charm distinct from the likes of “The Simpsons” or “Boy Meets World.”

Now, after 24 years since its conclusion, are fans of “Home Improvement” ready for a revival? And more importantly, are the show’s original stars prepared for a return?

These questions recently emerged when Tim Allen hinted at the possibility of a revival while discussing his new Disney+ show, “The Santa Clauses.” Allen mentioned that he keeps in touch with Richard Karn, who portrayed Al Boreland, and still communicates with the actors who played his sons on the show: Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith. Allen even hinted at discussions regarding a reboot.

He shared, “It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how weird it would be if ‘Home Improvement’ would be about the kids’ kids. Like, if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent. ‘Home Re-Improvement’ or something like that. It’s come up.”

Should this reboot come to fruition, Tim Allen, known for his conservative views in the entertainment industry, can draw inspiration from fellow Republican actor Kelsey Grammer. Like Allen, Grammer rose to fame through 1990s television, including the hit series “Cheers” and “Frasier.” “Frasier,” a spinoff of “Cheers,” has recently been revived with new episodes on Paramount Plus, capturing the essence of the original show’s era.

A reboot of “Home Improvement” following a similar blueprint could bring back the wholesome life lessons of the 1990s to a new generation. Embracing tradition and rejecting excessive modernity can offer valuable lessons, and wholesome entertainment can play a role in imparting them. If the revival of 1990s shows can contribute to this, then a return of “Home Improvement” led by Tim Allen would be a welcome addition.

