Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes to you with a Thanksgiving Holiday twist as we’re just a day away from Turkey Day.

Today’s cartoon comes to us from the talented and famed cartoonist Mark Parisi over at offthemark.com

You’ll see a turkey looking at a tablet that says ‘Thursday’s Temp 350 degrees’

The Turkey then says.. “That can’t be right..”

Check it out below and have a blessed Thanksgiving everyone!

