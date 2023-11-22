TERROR in New York? Car Explosion at Border Checkpoint Closes ALL FOUR International Border Crossings Into Canada

A massive explosion that just occurred at Niagara Falls on the US-Canada Border at Rainbow Bridge has sent New York and the nation into a panic. This looks like the start of an unmitigated disaster of open borders and lack of give a damn under the Biden and Democrats tyrannical rule since Trump left office.
All Four International border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York are now closed.
A vehicle with an unknown number of people and contents exploded as it rammed into a guard station.
According to The Canadian Independent:
The explosion at the Niagara U.S.-Canada border occurred on the American side, involving a vehicle slamming into an inspection booth at a high rate of speed. The FBI is currently on the scene.
The following is from the FBI Field Office in Buffalo:
Fox News says that it is a terror attack:
The “vehicle explosion” at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls between U.S. and Canada border was an “attempted terrorist attack” with “a lot of explosives in the vehicle at the time.” – Fox News
This is a developing story, we'll keep you posted.