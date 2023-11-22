TERROR in New York? Car Explosion at Border Checkpoint Closes ALL FOUR International Border Crossings Into Canada

Spread the love

A massive explosion that just occurred at Niagara Falls on the US-Canada Border at Rainbow Bridge has sent New York and the nation into a panic. This looks like the start of an unmitigated disaster of open borders and lack of give a damn under the Biden and Democrats tyrannical rule since Trump left office.

All Four International border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York are now closed.

A vehicle with an unknown number of people and contents exploded as it rammed into a guard station.

I don't remember any car bombs in Donald Trump's America.. https://t.co/7G1lvlaBLm — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 22, 2023

According to The Canadian Independent:

The explosion at the Niagara U.S.-Canada border occurred on the American side, involving a vehicle slamming into an inspection booth at a high rate of speed. The FBI is currently on the scene.

UPDATE: The explosion at the Niagara U.S.-Canada border occurred on the American side, involving a vehicle slamming into an inspection booth at a high rate of speed. The FBI is currently on the scene. pic.twitter.com/zWyZxppt6h — The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) November 22, 2023

The following is from the FBI Field Office in Buffalo:

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

Fox News says that it is a terror attack:

The “vehicle explosion” at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls between U.S. and Canada border was an “attempted terrorist attack” with “a lot of explosives in the vehicle at the time.” – Fox News

BREAKING: The "vehicle explosion" at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls between U.S. and Canada border was an "attempted terrorist attack" with "a lot of explosives in the vehicle at the time." – Fox News pic.twitter.com/xtiiuRhQK5 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2023

Security Camera shows the fiery impact of this terror attack at Niagara Falls in New York..



pic.twitter.com/CjYpWoP9zI — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 22, 2023

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you posted. Thanks to our newest The DC Patriot Contributor Jennifer Lawrence for assisting on this story. Follower her on X at https://twitter.com/JenLawrence21

