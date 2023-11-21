Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Opens Investigation Into Media Matters After Elon Musk’s Fraud Allegations

Spread the love

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated an investigation into Media Matters for potential fraudulent activities following allegations made by X CEO Elon Musk that the left-leaning media watchdog group manipulated data on the social media platform.

In the wake of numerous advertisers, including major names such as IBM, Apple, Disney, Lionsgate, and Paramount, departing X (formerly Twitter), Musk has vowed to unleash a “thermonuclear lawsuit” against Media Matters. The organization had recently published a report accusing X of placing advertisements alongside “white nationalist hashtags.” However, Musk contends that Media Matters distorted the true user experience to mislead advertisers.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey had previously announced that his legal team was “looking into” the matter. Now, Attorney General Paxton is launching an official investigation from his office, expressing deep concern over the allegations.

Paxton stated, “We are closely scrutinizing this issue to ensure that the public hasn’t been deceived by radical left-wing organizations seeking to limit freedom by suppressing public discourse in the digital arena.”

The Texas Attorney General’s office emphasized, “Under the Texas Business Organizations Code and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the OAG will vigorously enforce against nonprofits engaged in fraudulent activities within or affecting the state of Texas.”

Elon Musk recently faced criticism for a comment on X that some perceived as anti-Semitic. In response, Musk clarified the platform’s stance, stating that anyone advocating genocide of any group would face suspension. He pointed out that terms like “decolonization” and “from the river to the sea” implied genocide, which violated the platform’s terms of service.

The White House spokesman, Andrew Bates, condemned Musk’s comments, denouncing the promotion of anti-Semitic and racist hate as incompatible with American values.

This isn’t the first time advertisers have abandoned the social media platform. Last year, when Musk took control of Twitter, now rebranded as X, he pledged to restore free speech, prompting hundreds of advertisers to withdraw their support.

Now, Musk is determined to unearth the truth behind Media Matters’ report, anticipating that “the discovery and depositions will be a sight to behold.”

Media Matters had not responded to The DC Patriot for comment.

