Congressman Matt Gaetz Request to Probe Biased Liberal Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan on Extreme J6 Sentencing Practices Still Unanswered by RINO’s in Control of House

For many of you that may remember, Congressman Matt Gaetz is asking Congress to open a probe into a biased liberal federal judge who has handed down some asinine and outlandish sentences to those that attended the J6 rally in Washington, D.C.

Gaetz made the following statement on his Twitter account back in late August. Now the real question is, what is Speaker Johnson going to do about this, and why are Republicans in office refusing to look into this insanity?

That’s right, we’re keeping this going, this must be addressed while the GOP still has control of the House.

It is deeply concerning that a United States District Court judge would exhibit such blatant political bias from the bench. Judge Tanya Chutkan’s extreme sentencing of January 6th defendants, while openly supporting the violent Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, showcases a complete disregard for her duty of impartiality and the rule of law.

Today I am introducing a resolution to censure and condemn United States District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, the judge presiding over President Donald Trump’s case in Washington, D.C., for showing open bias and partisanship in her official duties on the bench.

Justice may be blind, but the American people are not – we see Judge Chutkan for her actions, and we rebuke them in the greatest possible sense.

You can read the full press release below:

August 18, 2023

Press Release

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) will introduce a resolution to censure and condemn United States District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, the judge presiding over President Donald Trump’s case in Washington, D.C., for showing open bias and partisanship in her official duties on the bench.

Tanya Chutkan was appointed as a district judge for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by President Barack Obama after donating thousands of dollars to get him elected. During her time on the bench, Judge Chutkan has inappropriately expressed support for violent protests that occurred in the summer of 2020, all the while handing down multiple tough sentences to non-violent January 6thdefendants. Additionally, during a sentencing hearing in October 2022, she inappropriately lamented that President Donald Trump “remains free to this day.”

“It is deeply concerning that a United States District Court judge would exhibit such blatant political bias from the bench. Judge Tanya Chutkan’s extreme sentencing of January 6th defendants, while openly supporting the violent Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, showcases a complete disregard for her duty of impartiality and the rule of law. Justice may be blind, but the American people are not – we see Judge Chutkan for her actions, and we rebuke them in the greatest possible sense,” Congressman Gaetz said.

Full text of Congressman Gaetz’s resolution can be found HERE. Additionally, exclusive coverage of the resolution by Fox News can be found HERE.

