The Santa Clauses Season 2 is Another Hit for Tim Allen’s Amazing Career

The Santa Clauses Season 2 is now out on Disney Plus, and it’s a smashing hit just like Season One was in 2022.

For those that are under a rock, Conservative Tim Allen, the star of The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2, and The Santa Clause 3, as well as hit TV shows Home Improvement, Last Man Standing, and countless movies is back again.

Tim Allen’s career just continues to impress, as he makes fun of cancel culture and brings more of The Santa Clause character back to life. Now we know what you’re going to say, we don’t watch Disney Plus. Well that’s okay, but here at The DC Patriot we don’t do cancel culture, that’s on you. We will however report the truth and support conservative values, and that includes wholesome programming, and conservative actors who go to bat for us day in and day out like Tim Allen has.

Season 2 again includes Elizabeth Mitchell, the original Mrs. Claus from the movies, as well as world renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

Here’s a quick Season 2 preview:

In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

In addition to Tim Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, season two stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle, and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa. Matilda Lawler will also reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star along with Marta Kessler as Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

For those that may have missed Season 1, here’s a quick recap:

Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clauses, a mini-series follow-up to the original Santa Clause trilogy. Scott has spent thirty years spreading Christmas cheer and managing operations in the North Pole as Santa Clause, but he notices a change is coming.

With Christmas’s popularity declining and Scott’s inability to keep up with the pressures of his job and be a capable father, Scott discovers there may be a way to step down from his role. Scott begins his search for his new successor so that he can finally adjust his priorities for his family. Several returning film cast members will appear here, including David Krumholtz as Bernard the Elf.

Check out the trailer for The Santa Clauses Season 2, and enjoy it with your family this Christmas Holiday Season.

