The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day November 20, 2023: ‘The Commies Are Coming! The Commies Are Coming!

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to you from famed and talented cartoonist A F Branco!

In this amazing toon, Branco nails the liberal hell hole of San Francisco cleaning up the city as the Chinese President made his way into town to meet with the diaper dandy himself, President Joe Biden.

For those of you that are unaware, Chinese President Xi visited San Francisco last week, and it looked like a scene form Red Dawn as tens of thousands of homeless were cleared out of the city into encampments 20 miles outside of the city, the streets were clean, and Chinese flags were hung everywhere.

Don’t believe me, check this out!

Is this Communist China or San Francisco? pic.twitter.com/0yyeit76FX — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) November 16, 2023

Check out this amazing toon from Branco, and visit Creators.com for more!

