THE DC PATRIOT

Real News from Real Men

News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day November 20, 2023: ‘The Commies Are Coming! The Commies Are Coming!

Bythepatriot45

Nov 20, 2023
Spread the love

Today’s Cartoon of the Day comes to you from famed and talented cartoonist A F Branco!

In this amazing toon, Branco nails the liberal hell hole of San Francisco cleaning up the city as the Chinese President made his way into town to meet with the diaper dandy himself, President Joe Biden.

For those of you that are unaware, Chinese President Xi visited San Francisco last week, and it looked like a scene form Red Dawn as tens of thousands of homeless were cleared out of the city into encampments 20 miles outside of the city, the streets were clean, and Chinese flags were hung everywhere.

Don’t believe me, check this out!

NEW Nakatomi Plaza Christmas Long Sleeve Shirt Available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Check out this amazing toon from Branco, and visit Creators.com for more!

By thepatriot45

Related Post

News

The Santa Clauses Season 2 is Another Hit for Tim Allen’s Amazing Career

Nov 20, 2023 Matt Couch
News

How Did Jesus Confront the Deep State? (VIDEO INSIDE)

Nov 20, 2023 Matt Couch
News

Mariah Carey Says Her Favorite Christmas Song Isn’t Her Own

Nov 20, 2023 Julio Cahn

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

The Santa Clauses Season 2 is Another Hit for Tim Allen’s Amazing Career

November 20, 2023 Matt Couch
News

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day November 20, 2023: ‘The Commies Are Coming! The Commies Are Coming!

November 20, 2023 thepatriot45
News

How Did Jesus Confront the Deep State? (VIDEO INSIDE)

November 20, 2023 Matt Couch
News

Mariah Carey Says Her Favorite Christmas Song Isn’t Her Own

November 20, 2023 Julio Cahn
%d bloggers like this: