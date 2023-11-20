Mariah Carey Says Her Favorite Christmas Song Isn’t Her Own

Spread the love

Mariah Carey Unveils Her Driving Dilemma on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

In a recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Mariah Carey opened up about an unexpected aspect of her life – her lack of a driver’s license. Carey revealed that she hasn’t had a valid driver’s license for seven years, a surprising admission for someone of her stature.

Jennifer Hudson was taken aback when she learned of Carey’s license situation and asked if Carey preferred to drive herself to places. In response, Carey explained, “The thing is, it’s just better for me to just go with somebody in the car and not drive, but I can drive.”

The revelation prompted Hudson to express her astonishment, and Carey went on to explain why she had allowed her license to expire. “I let it expire,” Carey admitted, mentioning that she had a license before leaving New York City. “You don’t really want to drive in Manhattan,” she added.

Carey then recounted her visit to the DMV to renew her driver’s license, only to be informed that it had expired seven years ago, necessitating a retake of the driving test. “So then I was going to have to take the test again,” Carey said, to which Hudson quipped, “I don’t think I’d pass if I took the test again,” a sentiment Carey agreed with. She concluded by stating her intention to attempt to obtain a new driver’s license.

Beyond her driving-related anecdotes, Carey also shared insights into her footwear choices. She explained that she avoids wearing sneakers because they cause blisters on the back of her feet, and heels are uncomfortable for her. Instead, she opts for “fuzzy slippers” for comfort.

In the interview, Carey, often hailed as the “Queen of Christmas,” also revealed her favorite Christmas song, which surprisingly isn’t one of her own. She expressed her fondness for Nat King Cole’s rendition of “The Christmas Song,” a choice that resonated with Hudson, who mentioned that it was her grandmother’s favorite as well.

The conversation didn’t end there, as Carey has recently found herself embroiled in a legal battle over her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Musician Andy Stone sued Carey for $20 million, alleging that her popular song infringed on his copyright. Stone, the lead vocalist of Vince Vance and the Valiants, co-wrote his own song, also titled “All I Want for Christmas is You,” in 1989. The lawsuit claimed that Carey’s song “directly” copied lyrics from Stone’s version and constituted copyright infringement.

Despite the legal turmoil, Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” remains a beloved holiday classic, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and selling over 10 million copies since its release in 1994.

