How Did Jesus Confront the Deep State? (VIDEO INSIDE)

The parallels between Israel at the time of Jesus and America today are uncanny. There was an establishment class of political and religious leaders that he confronted who used very similar manipulation tactics to what the political leaders and intelligence agencies use today.

During my speech at the Patriot Church Conference, I lay out five similarities between America today and Israel of Jesus’ time, as well as the example Jesus set for us to deal with corrupt leaders. Hint: If you read Matthew 23, you’ll see that Jesus wasn’t nice and gentle when it came to dealing with corrupt leaders. In fact, Donald Trump used many of the same tactics Jesus did: Bypass the current system and go straight to the people, point back at the Pharisees/MSM/Politicians and expose them as liars and hypocrites for everyone to see.

