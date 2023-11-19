WINNING: Colorado Judge Dismisses Democrats and RINO’s Attempt to Keep Trump Off Ballot

Spread the love

A Colorado Judge has dismissed the outlandish lawsuit filed by RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) and Democrats trying to keep President Trump off the ballot.

Trump leads in Colorado by nearly 50 points in the primary.

The President made the following remarks on the matter on his Truth Social platform.

As you read this memo, Crooked Joe is trembling in fear.

A judge in Colorado has officially DISMISSED the fourth attempt to REMOVE my name from the ballot.

Your favorite President (me) WILL appear on the ballot in the 2024 election!

Joe Biden hoped he could find a Democrat judge to do his dirty work and illegally remove my name from the ballot… But his tyrannical dream turned out to be a failure just like his disastrous presidency.

He can no longer hide. The verdict is in: Biden will be forced to face “DONALD J. TRUMP” in the 2024 election.

But he won’t just be facing me…

…He will be facing the millions and millions of Americans who will NEVER FORGET when tyrannical Soros-funded Democrats attempted to ROB HALF OF THE COUNTRY OF YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE and STEAL the 2024 ELECTION.

The Trump Campaign released the following statement:

