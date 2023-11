Spread the love

Today’s The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day comes from the talented Tom Stiglich over at Creators.com

In the following Cartoon with a Chris Christie logo that looks like a Krispy Creme logo for President, Stiglich absolutely nails it.

“Donald Trump lacks the discipline to be President.”

“MORE!!! MORE!!! MORE!!!”

The Hypocrisy of Chris Christie knows no bounds, check it out below.

