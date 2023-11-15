Four Presidential Candidates Drop Out as Trump’s Lead Nears 50 Points in GOP Primary

Spread the love

The very first vote in the 2024 Presidential Election will be cast in just about 60 DAYS.And I am pleased to tell you that we are in our strongest position yet……FOUR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES HAVE NOW DROPPED OUT OF THE PRIMARY.



Many of Trump’s opponents desperately hoped that as more candidates dropped out of the primary, they would pick up more support and inch closer to his 50-point lead.



But much to their disappointment, as more candidates drop out, The Trump lead keeps surging higher!

Look, any honest person will tell you that the primary is effectively over. Trump will be the nominee – and he happens to be your favorite President!



Every dollar that these RINOs continue to spend is a complete waste. But the truth is: it’s even worse than a waste, because it’s actually helping Crooked Joe.



Just think about it: if the remaining candidates dropped out tomorrow, Trump would have almost a FULL YEAR dedicated to firing the most incompetent, corrupt, and crooked president in American history.



But, I’m not holding my breath. Because these are not people who want to put Americafirst. These are people who want to put themselves first.

That’s why the 45th President is asking for your support to help him WRAP UP the primary as quickly as possible so that he can focus on the REAL mission: winning back the White House.



Please make a contribution to our Primary Victory Fund to help us wrap up the primary ASAP – for 1,500% impact.

