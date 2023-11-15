DICTATOR? Nikki Haley Says If She’s Elected, It’ll be Mandatory that EVERYONE is Verified on Social Media or They Can’t Use It [VIDEO INSIDE]

Spread the love

In a viral video that has stirred considerable debate, Nikki Haley, former South Carolina Governor and a potential contender for the GOP presidential nomination, is calling for reforms in the realm of social media. Her primary concern is the need to address national security issues associated with anonymous social media posting.

Haley has put forth two significant reform proposals. Firstly, she insists that social media companies should be required to disclose their algorithms to the public. According to Haley, this transparency is crucial for understanding how content is promoted on these platforms. During an interview with FOX News, she asserted, “When I get into office, the first thing we have to do is social media accounts, social media companies, they have to show America their algorithms. Let us see why they’re pushing what they’re pushing.”

Secondly, Haley is pushing for mandatory verification of all social media users, requiring them to use their real names. She characterizes anonymous social media posting as a “national security threat.” She stated, “The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name. It’s a national security threat.”

Haley believes that implementing these measures would help eliminate the influence of foreign bots from countries like Russia, Iran, and China while also promoting greater accountability and civility online. She argued, “When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say, and it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots. And then you’re going to get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family members are going to see it. It’s going to help our kids, and it’s going to help our country.”

However, critics argue that Haley’s proposal is unconstitutional. They point to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which protects the right to free speech, including online speech. This means that, generally, individuals have the right to post on social media anonymously without the fear of government censorship.

Governor Ron DeSantis vehemently criticized Nikki Haley’s stance, saying, “You know who were anonymous writers back in the day? Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison when they wrote the Federalist Papers.” DeSantis went on to emphasize that these historical figures were not deemed “national security threats.” He argued that many conservative Americans exercise their constitutional right to express their opinions online without fear of repercussions from schools or employers. DeSantis firmly rejected Haley’s proposal, likening it to China’s restrictions on online speech and deeming it both dangerous and unconstitutional.

In response to Haley’s comments, Vivek Ramaswamy referenced the Federalist Papers, where Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison wrote under pseudonyms. He suggested that if these founding fathers were alive today, they would admonish Haley and urge her to respect the principles of free speech. Ramaswamy also recalled a previous exchange with Haley during a GOP debate when he remarked on her daughter’s use of the Chinese-owned app TikTok.

It’s evident that Nikki Haley’s proposal to restrict anonymous online speech has generated strong reactions and become a focal point of debate within the political landscape.

