CLOWN WORLD: Massachusetts City Agrees to Raising Palestinian Flag on Town Common

Spread the love

North Andover, Massachusetts, recently voted to permit the raising of the Palestinian flag on their town common. This decision has sparked controversy within the community. Some residents supported the idea, arguing that it represents an opportunity for Palestinians to exercise their rights to representation. However, others opposed it, viewing the Palestinian flag as a symbol of hate due to its association with Hamas, a group responsible for acts of violence.

The debate during the select board meeting was described as heated, with passionate arguments on both sides. It’s worth noting that the flag will only be flown until December 7.

“A lot of tension, a lot of opposition,” Salma Boulal, who attended the meeting, said. “If Israel gets their flag to fly in the North Andover common then Palestinians deserve that same right.”

American Faith Hoodie Available Exclusively at FaithNFreedoms.com

“It was pretty heated…there are those that look at the Palestinian flag as a symbol of hate,” Brian Buzby said.

The timing of the flag request, submitted just hours before the town updated its flag policies, has added to the controversy. Under the previous policy, the content or subject matter of a flag could not be considered when reviewing an application.

North Andover Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues said the application for flying the Palestinian flag was submitted on October 16, just 6 hours prior to the town updating its flag policies.

Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong Hoodie Available at FaithNFreedoms.com

“The prior flag policy specifically allowed a Town resident to submit an application to fly a flag on the Town’s flagpole, resulting in that flagpole being considered a public forum,” she explained. “The content or the subject matter of a flag cannot be considered when reviewing an application presented under the old policy.”

It’s important to acknowledge that this decision has generated differing opinions within North Andover, reflecting the ongoing debate over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related