Arkansas Senator Clint Penzo Announces Congressional Bid to Primary RINO Incumbent Steve Womack

Arkansas State Senator Clint Penzo has officially announced his bid to run for Congress to unseat and primary incumbent RINO (Republican in Name Only) Steve Womack.

Womack, who refused to vote for Congressman Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House as nearly 99% of Conservatives polled wanted, struck a nerve with Penzo and Arkansans in his district.

Womack’s office gave snarky and rude responses, treating his constituents like peasants instead of citizens. In fact many that called Womack’s office were met with “Congressman Womack won’t be changing his vote, he know’s what’s best for Arkansans.”

Our own Matt Couch broke the news on his X/Twitter account late Monday afternoon.

I am honored to announce that my good friend, Arkansas State Senator Clint Penzo has officially filed to run and primary RINO Steve Womack in Arkansas!

Clint has all my complete and full endorsement! I will be on the ground to help him all the way! https://penzoforcongress.com

Penzo made the following statement on his newly launched campaign website PenzoforCongress.com

““I HAVE A STRONG CONSERVATIVE RECORD OF FIGHTING FOR INDIVIDUAL LIBERTY AND LIMITED GOVERNMENT, OPPOSING VACCINE MANDATES, AND OPPOSING TAX INCREASES. THE CITIZENS OF ARKANSAS’ 3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT DON’T HAVE TO WONDER WHAT KIND OF CONGRESSMAN I WILL BE; I HAVE A STRONG CONSERVATIVE VOTING RECORD THAT BACKS UP THE ISSUES I KNOW ARE IMPORTANT TO MY CONSTITUENTS.””

Penzo even posted his stances on everything from pro life to the second amendment, unlike Womack, he’s out to help all Arkansans and Americans.

On the National Debt:

The national debt has DOUBLED since Steve Womack went to Congress. With trillions in debt, Congress can’t keep spending money they don’t have. Senator Penzo has cut wasteful spending in Little Rock and has worked with other members of the Arkansas Legislature to balance the budget every year. With inflation crushing families and the economy, we can’t afford to wait for Womack and other politicians to get their act together. Penzo is ready to cut wasteful spending on day 1.

Penzo on Illegal Immigration:

Senator Penzo welcomes legal immigrants who come to America to start a better life; but the fact is, illegal immigration is…ILLEGAL. Steve Womack has been in congress for 12 years, and the situation at the border is worse than ever before. We have people illegally entering our country from China, Russia, Syria, and dozens of other countries. Penzo believes this is a national security threat and will fight to strengthen U.S. Immigration Laws and secure our southern border.

Penzo on Abortion and the Sanctity of Life:

Senator Penzo is an unequivocally pro-life Christian. The legal protection of the right to life of innocent human beings is the basic issue upon which all other issues of human rights and justice depend. It is the pivotal human rights issue today, because once we abandon the basic democratic principle of equality – that ALL human beings deserve the protection of the law, no matter what their size, their age, or their degree of dependency – then the rights of all of us are less secure.

The campaign website continued on his policies.

LAW ENFORCEMENT AND VETERANS

Senator Penzo supports our brave police, veterans, military personnel, and their families. He appreciates the contributions and sacrifices made by these individuals in service to our nation. Penzo will continue advocating for policies and initiatives that enhance officer safety, training, and proper resources for law enforcement. He will fight to improve access to healthcare for veterans and will work to address the issues of mental health and homelessness that some may face post-service.

PRO 2ND AMENDMENT

Senator Penzo is committed to defending your constitutional right to keep and bear arms. He is a member of the NRA and the Boone & Crocket Club. With the chaos in the world today, Penzo believes it is especially important for an individual to have the right to own firearms for self-defense.

CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVE

As our Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms come under attack in Washington, Senator Penzo will continue fighting against this governmental over-reach. He has fought for individual liberty and limited government in the state legislature and will continue his efforts in Washington. Penzo also believes in state sovereignty and that the federal government needs to return power to the states.

You can visit and learn more about Senator Penzo at PenzoforCongress.com

