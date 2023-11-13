Trump Says He Would Consider Tucker Carlson as Running Mate

Spread the love

Former President Trump has hinted at the possibility of considering Tucker Carlson as a potential running mate for the 2024 election. During an appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” Trump expressed his admiration for Carlson, stating, “I like Tucker a lot; I guess I would. I think I’d say I would because he’s got great common sense.”

Trump emphasized the shared values between him and Carlson, highlighting their focus on practicality rather than simply being labeled as conservatives. He emphasized their commitment to secure borders and the construction of a wall, emphasizing that walls have proven effective.

Notably, Carlson parted ways with Fox News in April following a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Despite this, Carlson has launched a video series on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) and remains under contract with Fox.

Kid rock, Tucker, El Trumpo, El trumpo Jr., and Dana White. https://t.co/yBd8EnAOJu — Beware Confirmation bias (@NathanDallon) November 12, 2023

During the first Republican presidential primary debate in August, Carlson hosted an extensive interview with Trump on his X program. Trump’s recent criticism of Fox News and its corporate ownership has fueled speculation about his preference for alternative platforms.

The litigation with Dominion Voting Systems led to the release of internal communications from top hosts at Fox, including Carlson.

Although Carlson has consistently brushed aside questions about his own presidential aspirations, Trump continues to lead the 2024 GOP primary field by a landslide margin.

